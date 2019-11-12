Dr. Emily Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Evans, MD
Dr. Emily Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
John L Trotter MS Center660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3293
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Great doctor. I’m am MS patient.
About Dr. Emily Evans, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1710326939
Education & Certifications
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.