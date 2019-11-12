See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Emily Evans, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Evans, MD

Dr. Emily Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Evans works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    John L Trotter MS Center
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-3293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Diseases Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2019
    Great doctor. I'm am MS patient.
    Roma Wyatt in Highland, IL — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Emily Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710326939
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

