Dr. Emily Evert, DDS
Dr. Emily Evert, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oro Valley, AZ.
Pusch Peak Family Dental10785 N Oracle Rd Ste 103, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 453-2355
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Evert?
I never thought I would love going to the dentist. So happy to have met Dr. Evert & staff. I'm a patient for life. They have never been pushy or tried to pitch expensive and/or unnecessary procedures. They have always weighed out all of my options so I could choose what worked best for me. I'm super happy with my veneers and that I've found a dentist that truly cares about both my dental health and my confidence in my smile. From the moment you walk in the door you are treated with kindness, compassion and state-of-the-art dental care.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1710307558
Dr. Evert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evert accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Evert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Evert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.