Dr. Emily Evitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Evitt, MD
Dr. Emily Evitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwalk, OH. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evitt's Office Locations
272 Benedict Ave Ste C, Norwalk, OH 44857
Directions
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Evitt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1548319734
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Med Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Evitt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Evitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evitt has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Evitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evitt, there are benefits to both methods.