Dr. Emily Feely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Feely, MD
Dr. Emily Feely, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. Feely's Office Locations
- 1 2090 Columbiana Rd Ste 4000, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 552-1794
2
Orthotic Solutions Inc.2700 Rogers Dr Ste 102, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 226-5900
3
Rcg Southside2131 Magnolia Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 322-4382
4
Princeton817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 206, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Feely, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265536569
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
