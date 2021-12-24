Dr. Emily Sabato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Sabato, DO
Overview of Dr. Emily Sabato, DO
Dr. Emily Sabato, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Sabato's Office Locations
Roxborough - Ridge Avenue7116 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (610) 642-7714
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-7714
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabato is wonderful! She's been so kind and caring in helping me find the right birth control (I had an abysmal reaction to one method), and really takes time to listen to my concerns and genuinely understand my history and needs. She's exceptionally knowledgeable as well. It's such a relief to have a GYN with such an empathetic bedside manner.
About Dr. Emily Sabato, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740630292
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabato accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.