Dr. Emily Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Fisher, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.
Locations
Mercy Health Physicians Ent4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 559-7440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is superb..
About Dr. Emily Fisher, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578670147
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- University Of Southern California
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
