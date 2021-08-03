Overview

Dr. Emily Fisher, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. Fisher works at Mercy Health Kenwood Mohs Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.