Overview

Dr. Emily Fridlington, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.



Dr. Fridlington works at Alamo Heights Dermatology PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Rosacea and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.