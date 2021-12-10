See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Emily Friedman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Friedman, MD

Dr. Emily Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Northwest Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Pinnacle NeuroCare, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle NeuroCare, Inc.
    3130 SW 89th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 395-2633
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Northwest Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Dural Tear
Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Emily Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1316918873
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Pinnacle NeuroCare, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

