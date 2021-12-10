Overview of Dr. Emily Friedman, MD

Dr. Emily Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Northwest Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Pinnacle NeuroCare, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.