Dr. Emily Godfrey, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Godfrey, MD
Dr. Emily Godfrey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations
Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Godfrey is a model primary care provider; compassionate, concerned and caring.
About Dr. Emily Godfrey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437260551
Education & Certifications
- West Suburban Hospital Med Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
