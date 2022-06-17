Overview of Dr. Emily Godfrey, MD

Dr. Emily Godfrey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Godfrey works at Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

