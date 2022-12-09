Overview of Dr. Emily Gottlieb, DO

Dr. Emily Gottlieb, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Medical Faculty Associates at George Washington University in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.