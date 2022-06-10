Dr. Emily Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
University Health Women's Care Lee's Summit3450 NE RALPH POWELL RD, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 404-2170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just moved and went to Dr. Gray for a routine OB/GYN visit. She was great! She listened, was patient, and very personable.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447678719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
