Overview of Dr. Emily Gubert, MD

Dr. Emily Gubert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gubert works at South Shore Ob/Gyn Associates in East Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.