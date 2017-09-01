Dr. Emily Harding, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Harding, DMD
Overview
Dr. Emily Harding, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Harding works at
Locations
-
1
Ivy Dental2120 Ivy Rd Ste C, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 270-0304
-
2
Piedmont Dental13296 James Madison Hwy Ste 859, Orange, VA 22960 Directions (885) 405-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harding?
Had a tooth pulled today because of another issue. For all my Charlottesville friends if you are looking for a general dentist Dr. Harding Rocks! She does great work and makes things go very smoothly. She does work for kids too and I can't recommend her enough.
About Dr. Emily Harding, DMD
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093018749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.