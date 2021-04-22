See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bozeman, MT
Dr. Emily Harnden, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Emily Harnden, MD

Dr. Emily Harnden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Powell Valley Healthcare.

Dr. Harnden works at Alpine Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harnden's Office Locations

    Alpine Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    536 S Cottonwood Rd Ste 100, Bozeman, MT 59718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 522-0364

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
  • Powell Valley Healthcare

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr Emily Harnden is a top-notch physician who used to practice at Alpine Orthopedics and left at about the end of 2020. She did surgery on my ankle in December 2018 after a fall on ice, using the fiber-wire suture technique (and thus no plates or screws) to effect the repair which has given me a much stronger ankle as a result! Seven months later, in July 2019, she gave my wife a replacement hip joint using the anterior approach and the result was another first-class success with a shorter recovery period as a result of not doing a posterior procedure. If Dr. Harnden ever returns to the Bozeman area to practice. I would give her an unqualified recommendation! Her “bedside manner” is another strength as she is a Dr. that listens to her patients!!
    About Dr. Emily Harnden, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1932408473
    University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Harnden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harnden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harnden works at Alpine Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bozeman, MT. View the full address on Dr. Harnden’s profile.

    Dr. Harnden has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harnden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Harnden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harnden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harnden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harnden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

