Dr. Emily Pelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Pelt, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Pelt, MD
Dr. Emily Pelt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Pelt works at
Dr. Pelt's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Consultants PA - Whc Chicago Avenue Minneapolis Clinic2800 Chicago Ave Ste 101, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 775-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelt?
She is fantastic. She is so nice, helpful, really listens and cares.
About Dr. Emily Pelt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1578756037
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelt works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.