Dr. Emily Himes, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Himes, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Himes works at
Locations
Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center Williamsburg475 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 873-0161Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Dermatology Specialists11844 Rock Landing Dr Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (276) 762-7600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My entire experience with Dr. Himes and her staff was excellent. She has wonderful bedside manners, respectful, kind and is very thorough. Any questions I had were answered and I never felt rushed. Such a delightful manner was so refreshing. No products or services were pushed. I highly recommend her for anyone in Williamsburg/Newport News.
About Dr. Emily Himes, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1417272006
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
