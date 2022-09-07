Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinchcliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD
Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hinchcliff's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Supportive Oncology250 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Northwestern Medical Group - Women's Services1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (312) 694-7337
Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care250 E Superior St Prentice Womens Hospital Ste 442, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retiree who worked in a major tertiary care Chicago hospital for over 25 years as support staff for MDs and trainees. Dr. Hinchcliff is the finest example of what outstanding training, excellent bedside manner, intelligence, confidence, and empathy can bring to patients. She is the best! So happy that I chose her as my MD.
About Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1558707877
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinchcliff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinchcliff accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinchcliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinchcliff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinchcliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinchcliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinchcliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.