Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (69)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD

Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hrisomalos works at Turkle & Associates in Carmel, IN with other offices in Zionsville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hrisomalos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Turkle & Associates
    11455 N Meridian St Ste 150, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 326-1017
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr Emily Hrisomalos Facial Plastic Surgery
    1650 W Oak St Ste 107, Zionsville, IN 46077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 973-4550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043578495
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrisomalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hrisomalos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hrisomalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrisomalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hrisomalos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrisomalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrisomalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

