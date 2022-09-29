See All Rheumatologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Emily Hung, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Hung, MD

Dr. Emily Hung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Hung works at Woodlands Arthritis Clinic in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Arthritis Clinic PA
    129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 211A, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 273-3900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Hung as I have had my share of disappointing rheumatologists. She has always listened and shown caring every time I have seen her and explained treatment plans extensively and was willing to adjust based off my feedback. I know she had some personal situations come up, which we all do, so the negative reviews probably reflect that. Remember we all have things happen and need to be understanding.
    J. Becker — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Hung, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043374366
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hung works at Woodlands Arthritis Clinic in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hung’s profile.

    Dr. Hung has seen patients for Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

