Dr. Isaacs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Isaacs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Isaacs, MD
Dr. Emily Isaacs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
Dr. Isaacs' Office Locations
Usmd Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 430, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 336-3951
Specialized Diagnostic Imaging900 Airport Fwy Ste 158, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 514-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaacs?
I have been a patient of Dr. Isaacs for over a decade. She is most knowledgeable and thorough. I have upmost confidence in my care. She is very kind and caring. I saw several rheumatologist prior to Dr. Isaacs and she is the BEST.
About Dr. Emily Isaacs, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114927779
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Isaacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaacs has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.
