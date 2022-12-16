Overview

Dr. Emily Keener, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.