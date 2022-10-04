Dr. Keimig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Keimig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Keimig, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Keimig takes time to listen, explain and is very thorough with her exam. She has been my dermatologist for over 10 years. While trying to adopt from overseas, the foreign adoption agency saw “skin cancer” on my medical chart and they rejected our application. Dr. Keimig wrote a letter that was pivotal in overturning their decision. We now have another daughter in our home.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104035203
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Keimig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Keimig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keimig has seen patients for Rash, Lipomas and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keimig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keimig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keimig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keimig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.