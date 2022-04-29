Dr. Emily Kenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Kenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Kenner, MD
Dr. Emily Kenner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Dr. Kenner's Office Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Center - Edgewood830 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 202, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-6281
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kenner started treating my ninety-four year old mother four months ago while she was hospitalized and her condition has steadily improved. Dr. Kenner and her staff has treated Mom and our family with respect and compassion and would recommend her to any patient in need.
About Dr. Emily Kenner, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225201858
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenner has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenner.
