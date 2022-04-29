Overview of Dr. Emily Kenner, MD

Dr. Emily Kenner, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Kenner works at Kidney & Hypertension Center in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.