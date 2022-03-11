Overview of Dr. Emily Kirby, MD

Dr. Emily Kirby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Kirby works at Kirby Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.