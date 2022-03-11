See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (84)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emily Kirby, MD

Dr. Emily Kirby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Kirby works at Kirby Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirby's Office Locations

    Kirby Plastic Surgery, PLLC
    5075 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 292-4200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Big Ears

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr. Kirby and her staff are wonderful! She is very detailed when explaining everything and patient with questions no matter how many you have. She is honest about possible outcomes and will always be straight with you about your options for wanted results. I would recommend to anyone and everyone willing to listen. The office is beautiful, private and really easy to get to. Coming from out of town this was such a plus for me. The care before, during and after my breast reduction has been very on hands and at no point have I felt I was being left in the dark on anything. I was grateful for the private exit after surgery, this was such a plus for sure. The nurse who assisted on my surgery day I believe came straight from heaven. She was so kind and calming and for a first timer my anxiety was completely eliminated. The anesthesiologists was also very kind and funny which also helped in easing any anxieties. I could not brag enough about how wonderful my experience has been. If you are o
    About Dr. Emily Kirby, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982869731
    Education & Certifications

    • Craniofacial Foundation Of Utah
    • University Of Kentucky
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirby works at Kirby Plastic Surgery, PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kirby’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

