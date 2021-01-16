Dr. Emily Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Lambert, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Lambert, MD is a Dermatologist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geneva General Hospital.
Locations
Richard R. Stout MD Pllc70 Mason St, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (315) 789-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Geneva General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lambert?
My appearance would be unattractive even shund if I did not have dr. Lambert taking care of me. I love to listen to conversation, subjects of all kinds with her on a personal basis. When you look better, you feel better, And dr. Lambert gifted me this. People! You can trust this Doctor .Actually you just got lucky. Congrats.
About Dr. Emily Lambert, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487763421
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert works at
Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
