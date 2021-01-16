Overview

Dr. Emily Lambert, MD is a Dermatologist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geneva General Hospital.



Dr. Lambert works at Geneva General Dermatology in Geneva, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.