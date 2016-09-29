See All Psychiatrists in Hoover, AL
Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Hoover, AL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD

Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Lazenby works at Psychiatry South Psi in Hoover, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lazenby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry South Psi
    3000 Southlake Park Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 987-0724
  2. 2
    3108 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 731-9090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lazenby?

    Sep 29, 2016
    She is a God send doctor that has helped me with my overall every day life issues even with the trajedies I've been through and the victories as well. I highly recommend her to anyone! Fantastic experience and enjoy talking with the staff as well. Thank you all and God bless America I'm starting to feel like I can cope with the loss of my mother passing!
    Casey — Sep 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lazenby to family and friends

    Dr. Lazenby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lazenby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD.

    About Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992914956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazenby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazenby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazenby has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazenby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazenby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazenby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emily Lazenby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.