Dr. Emily Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Peking University College Of Med and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.