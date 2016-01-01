Dr. Emily Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Lynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Lynn, MD
Dr. Emily Lynn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Lynn's Office Locations
Jennifer Coffman, MD, LLC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 522, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 236-4343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Lynn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1548322209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
