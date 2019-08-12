Overview of Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD

Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Marcinkowski works at UK Healthcare -Surgical Oncology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.