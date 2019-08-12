Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcinkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD
Dr. Emily Marcinkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK Healthcare -Surgical Oncology800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-4490
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
She was wonderful..great surgeon...listened and explained everything so well... Thanks so much for your kindness
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Marcinkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcinkowski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcinkowski has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcinkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
