Dr. Emily Marx, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Marx, MD
Dr. Emily Marx, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Marx works at
Dr. Marx's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates of South Texas19272 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 265-8851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr Marx about ten year ago. I had already been to several doctors who ran a lot of tests, but in the end they could not determine what was making me sick. I could no longer work. I had read about Dr Marx online. She is in high demand so I had to wait three months to see her…but it was well worth it. Her new patient intake appointment is lengthy and she LISTENED to my entire history, examined me, ran three tests and within two weeks, had me on the necessary meds. She did what I asked…she gave me my life back…I was able to return to work and haven’t even had a cold in ten years. I see her yearly now to ensure my meds are doing everything they (and me) are supposed to do. She is one in a million!! …So glad I found her!
About Dr. Emily Marx, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1144491002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marx has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marx accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marx works at
Dr. Marx has seen patients for Joint Pain, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marx on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Marx. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marx.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.