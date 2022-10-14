Overview of Dr. Emily Marx, MD

Dr. Emily Marx, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Marx works at Rheumatology Associates Of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.