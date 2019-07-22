Dr. Emily Matlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Matlin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Matlin, DO
Dr. Emily Matlin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matlin's Office Locations
- 1 4824 Londonderry Rd Ste 102, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 545-4224
-
2
Family Practice Center PC7 Dock Hill Rd, Middleburg, PA 17842 Directions (877) 840-5931
-
3
David Bronstein DO Richard H Jeffries DO Professional Assoc4830 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 657-2595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matlin is very knowledgeable about migraines and ways to treat them. She is very thorough and interested in knowing details about my symptoms. I have felt well cared for by Dr. Matlin and my migraines have improved with her suggested treatment. I recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Emily Matlin, DO
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558322974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
