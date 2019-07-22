Overview of Dr. Emily Matlin, DO

Dr. Emily Matlin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.