Dr. Emily Mills, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Mills, MD
Dr. Emily Mills, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
Greater Hartford Women's Health Associates345 N Main St Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 561-7222
West Hartford Obstetrics & Gynecology100 Retreat Ave Ste 305, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 561-7222
Physician for Womens Health LLC704 Hebron Ave Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 561-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It went well and she listens to what you have to say.
About Dr. Emily Mills, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- St Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
239 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
