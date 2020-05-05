Dr. Muntel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Muntel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Muntel, MD
Dr. Emily Muntel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Muntel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Muntel's Office Locations
-
1
Uc Health Rheumatology (midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 458-1600
-
2
The Urology Group7798 Discovery Dr Ste F, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 458-1600
-
3
Greater Cincinnati Associated Physicians5575 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 458-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muntel?
Always answers my questions and never makes me feel rushed. Tried several Rheumatologist in the last few years and I know I will stay with her. Exceptional!
About Dr. Emily Muntel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1528279445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muntel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muntel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muntel works at
Dr. Muntel has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muntel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Muntel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muntel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muntel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muntel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.