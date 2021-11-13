See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Emily Myer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Myer, MD

Dr. Emily Myer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Myer works at Healthpartners University Avenue Pharmacy in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Apple Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Myer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpartners University Avenue Pharmacy
    2635 University Ave W Ste 160, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 254-3500
  2. 2
    Practice
    15000 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 600-3035
  3. 3
    Woodwinds Health Campus
    1925 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-0228
  4. 4
    Comprehensive Healthcare for Women PA
    1687 Woodlane Dr Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 209-6263

Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Rh Incompatibility Screening

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2021
    Dr Myer genuinely cares about her patient’s wellbeing. She takes the time to listen and answer all questions thoroughly. I highly recommend Dr Myer!
    — Nov 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Emily Myer, MD
    About Dr. Emily Myer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356640031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

