Offers telehealth
Dr. Emily Myer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Healthpartners University Avenue Pharmacy2635 University Ave W Ste 160, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 254-3500
Practice15000 Garrett Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (651) 600-3035
Woodwinds Health Campus1925 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 232-0228
Comprehensive Healthcare for Women PA1687 Woodlane Dr Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 209-6263
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Myer genuinely cares about her patient’s wellbeing. She takes the time to listen and answer all questions thoroughly. I highly recommend Dr Myer!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356640031
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Myer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Myer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.