Dr. Emily Neri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Bryan Medical Center1600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 421-8581Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Physicians for Women7001 A St Ste 210, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 488-4022
Gynecologic Surgeons & Obstetricians PC6050 Village Dr, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 421-8581
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Dr. Neri is probably the best doctor I've ever had. I was with her for my first pregnancy and she was amazing. She has a very friendly, reassuring attitude that always put me at ease, especially as a nervous first time Mom. It broke my heart that I had to move during my second pregnancy because I wouldn't be able to have her as my doctor anymore. She listens to you, gives you constructive answers to any concern, and I really trusted her. Basically, she's great!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Neri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Neri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.