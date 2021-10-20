Overview

Dr. Emily Ochoa, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Ochoa works at Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.