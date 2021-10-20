Dr. Emily Ochoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Ochoa, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Ochoa, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-4500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful and caring physician who makes the process of getting a skin check as comfortable as it can be. Will always be a patient.
About Dr. Emily Ochoa, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1942477054
Education & Certifications
- University of South Dakota
