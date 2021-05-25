Dr. Emily Overholser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overholser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Overholser, MD
Dr. Emily Overholser, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA1455 UNION AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 726-6655
Memphis Dermatology Clinic795 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 726-6655
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I made appointment with Dr Overholser concerning suspicious spot on my chest. Biopsies done of numerous moles. Basil cell carcinoma diagnosed & she removed a spot on my chest & back. Very kind & professional. The procedure went well & she removed all the cancer. I never needed pain meds and the wounds healed great! I would highly recommend Dr. Overholser!
About Dr. Emily Overholser, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073824561
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Overholser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Overholser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overholser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overholser has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overholser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Overholser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overholser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overholser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overholser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.