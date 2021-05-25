Overview

Dr. Emily Overholser, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Overholser works at Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.