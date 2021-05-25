See All Dermatologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Emily Overholser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Emily Overholser, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Overholser, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Overholser works at Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA
    1455 UNION AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 726-6655
  2. 2
    Memphis Dermatology Clinic
    795 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 726-6655

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Overholser?

    May 25, 2021
    I made appointment with Dr Overholser concerning suspicious spot on my chest. Biopsies done of numerous moles. Basil cell carcinoma diagnosed & she removed a spot on my chest & back. Very kind & professional. The procedure went well & she removed all the cancer. I never needed pain meds and the wounds healed great! I would highly recommend Dr. Overholser!
    Patti Parker — May 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Emily Overholser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Emily Overholser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Overholser to family and friends

    Dr. Overholser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Overholser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emily Overholser, MD.

    About Dr. Emily Overholser, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073824561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Overholser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overholser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Overholser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Overholser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Overholser works at Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Overholser’s profile.

    Dr. Overholser has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overholser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Overholser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overholser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overholser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overholser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Emily Overholser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.