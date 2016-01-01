Overview of Dr. Emily Owens, MD

Dr. Emily Owens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Owens works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.