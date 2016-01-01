Dr. Emily Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Owens, MD
Dr. Emily Owens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Owens' Office Locations
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7104Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
SHMG Neurosurgery - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Emily Owens, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
