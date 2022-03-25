See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Quincy, MA
Dr. Emily Parent, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (11)
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emily Parent, DO

Dr. Emily Parent, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Parent works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Quincy, MA with other offices in Milton, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 774-0940
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-milton
    199 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, MA 02186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 696-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  3. 3
    Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
    330 Brookline Ave Fl 8, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-2952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Colposcopy
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Dr. Parent was honestly amazing! I had a huge 17cm Fibroid (and 4 smaller ones) that were causing me a lot of discomfort and pain! She was adamant about removing it without cutting me fully open and was able to remove my massive fibroid and little fibroids via a laparoscopic myomectomy. It was very encouraging because I have a much smaller scars and a shorter recovery time. She also informed me about all of my options and everything she was going to do prior to surgery. I am grateful for her amazing work and my quality of life has improved significantly just 4 weeks after the surgery. If my fibroids every grow back, I will go back to her in a heartbeat. She's an extremely talented surgeon and I am very happy that I was able to work with her.
    Atarah — Mar 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Emily Parent, DO
    About Dr. Emily Parent, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437460367
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

