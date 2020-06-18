Overview of Dr. Emily Penman, MD

Dr. Emily Penman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Penman works at Breast Surgeons At HFGCC in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.