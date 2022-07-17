Dr. Emily Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Pineda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emily Pineda, MD
Dr. Emily Pineda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Univ Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pineda works at
Dr. Pineda's Office Locations
South Texas Arthritis Care Center5414 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently moved from another rheumatologist because I just wasn't satisfied with the experience. I am new to the auto-immune world and Dr. Pineda immediately put me at ease and I felt that I was being cared for. Her holistic approach is a breath of fresh-air as I don't like to have drugs as the first go-to solution. I highly recommend her. When asked by my other doctors who I see, I tell them and they immmediately agree that I am seeing the best.
About Dr. Emily Pineda, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Univ Santo Tomas
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda works at
Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.