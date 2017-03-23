Overview

Dr. Emily Prosise, MD is a Dermatologist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Prosise works at Central Texas Dermatology in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.