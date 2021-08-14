Overview of Dr. Emily Prouse, MD

Dr. Emily Prouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON



Dr. Prouse works at Metropolitan Ob/Gyn - West Highlands in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Preeclampsia and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.