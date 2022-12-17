Dr. Pugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM
Overview of Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM
Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Braintree, MA. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Pugh's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 421-8843Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5255
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1157Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pugh diagnosed my toe issue on the first visit! For the last 20 years I consulted w 5-6 podiatrists who told me nothing is wrong or misdiagnosed my painful toe condition My toe was in pain for 20 years. Dr Pugh is on her game! I’m very grateful I found her.
About Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugh.
