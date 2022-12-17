See All Podiatrists in Braintree, MA
Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Braintree, MA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM

Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Braintree, MA. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Pugh works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-8843
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.
    230 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-5255
  3. 3
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-1157
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr Pugh diagnosed my toe issue on the first visit! For the last 20 years I consulted w 5-6 podiatrists who told me nothing is wrong or misdiagnosed my painful toe condition My toe was in pain for 20 years. Dr Pugh is on her game! I’m very grateful I found her.
    Doris Burtman — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Emily Pugh, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548525033
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pugh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

