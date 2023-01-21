Overview of Dr. Emily Putney, DO

Dr. Emily Putney, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Putney works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.