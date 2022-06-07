Dr. Emily Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Reeves, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Reeves, MD
Dr. Emily Reeves, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge East Hospital.
Dr. Reeves works at
Dr. Reeves' Office Locations
Innovative Womens Health Specialists2158 Northgate Park Ln Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 771-9680
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I've ever had. I'm no longer in Tennessee, however, I recommend her hands down.
About Dr. Emily Reeves, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346230935
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reeves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reeves works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.
