Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO
Overview of Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO
Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Rekuc works at
Dr. Rekuc's Office Locations
Caring for Women79440 Highway 111 Ste 105, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 777-4067
Caring for Women79440 Corporate Center Dr Ste 101, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 777-4067
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough and professional, yet kind doctor I have seen in a very long time. Office staff very efficient as well!
About Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942491634
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital
- KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- TRINITY COLLEGE
Dr. Rekuc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rekuc accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rekuc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rekuc has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rekuc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rekuc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rekuc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rekuc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rekuc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.