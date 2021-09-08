Overview of Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO

Dr. Emily Rekuc, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Rekuc works at Dr. Emily Rekuc in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.