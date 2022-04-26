Dr. Roan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emily Roan, MD
Overview of Dr. Emily Roan, MD
Dr. Emily Roan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Roan's Office Locations
HVMA Burlington20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2600Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roan has been my PCP since 2017. She listens well, is very friendly and approachable. Most importantly, she cares for your well being. She follows up on your issues and responds to queries and concerns promptly. I couldn't say enough good things about her. She's an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Emily Roan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Roan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roan.
