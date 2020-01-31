Dr. Emily Rose, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Rose, DPM
Dr. Emily Rose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Keystone Foot & Ankle Center100 W Sproul Rd Ste 122, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 604-0734
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Rose is a terrific doctor. I am so happy that I was able to find her. She makes my piggy toes happy again!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1093155889
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.