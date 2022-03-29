Dr. Emily Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Rose, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Medical Consultants PC2525 W University Ave Ste 300, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (586) 214-8113
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
"I am going on 24 hours post op after getting an ablation done for SVT. I haven't felt this great in years. Dr Rose spent so much time in her initial office visit describing my SVT, educating me on a diagram for visual and explaining the best treatment. Her confidence, professionalism, experience and knowledge let me know that day she was the one! The day of my procedure she came in all pepped up and was ready to get me fixed. Not only does she have great bedside manners, she is informative, calming, super intelligent and was my blessing in disguise. I thank God she is the one who took care of me and got me fixed! She truly is a ROCK STAR! From the nurse in recovery to her team in the or, I would give 5 more stars if I could
About Dr. Emily Rose, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
